US FDA issues one observation for Torrent Pharma’s Gujarat unit

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., on Friday said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed company’s Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) of Oral-Oncology manufacturing facility at Bileshwarpura, Gujarat. US FDA has issued a “Form 483” with 1 observation, which is procedural in nature, mentioned the official release.

The US FDA conducted the inspection from March 13-17, 2023. The pharma company has informed that it will respond to the USFDA within stipulated timeline and work closely with US regulator to address the observation at the earliest.

Recently, on March 13, in a source-based report it was mentioned that the US FDA had audited Torrent Pharma’s Indrad Oncology Block for the first time. Prior to this, on January 24 the US regulator had classified manufacturing facility at Indrad, Gujarat as official action indicated.