The plant was being inspected by US FDA from February 6-12 for the sterile ophthalmic products that were being marketed in the US.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday successfully completed its audit of pharmaceutical company FDC Limited's manufacturing facility in Aurangabad and had "no observations".
Recommended ArticlesView All
This $14 billion heavy-weight fund manager believes Asian Tigers present the next big opportunity
Feb 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive
Feb 13, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
ZoomedOut: Here's why market cap is not in a lending bank’s calculus
Feb 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West
Feb 11, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
In a letter addressed to the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange, FDC announced that the US FDA had successfully completed its audit of its Waluj, Aurangabad, manufacturing plant with zero observations.
The plant was being inspected by US FDA from February 6-12 for the sterile ophthalmic products that were being marketed in the US, the letter explained.
Following the announcement, the stock price of FDC Ltd soon jumped and then stabilised, closing at Rs 267 for the day. It reached a high of Rs 270.90 on Monday.
In 2018, when the FDA carried out a surprised inspection of the company's Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra, shares of FDC Ltd fell as much as 8.1 percent.
The 2018 FDA inspection was also on ophthalmics products being exported to US.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!