US agency finishes audit of FDC's Aurangabad facility with no observations

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 13, 2023 7:00:36 PM IST (Published)

The plant was being inspected by US FDA from February 6-12 for the sterile ophthalmic products that were being marketed in the US.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday successfully completed its audit of pharmaceutical company FDC Limited's manufacturing facility in Aurangabad and had "no observations".

In a letter addressed to the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange, FDC announced that the US FDA had successfully completed its audit of its Waluj, Aurangabad, manufacturing plant with zero observations.
The plant was being inspected by US FDA from February 6-12 for the sterile ophthalmic products that were being marketed in the US, the letter explained.
Following the announcement, the stock price of FDC Ltd soon jumped and then stabilised, closing at Rs 267 for the day. It reached a high of Rs 270.90 on Monday.
In 2018, when the FDA carried out a surprised inspection of the company's Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra, shares of FDC Ltd fell as much as 8.1 percent.
The 2018 FDA inspection was also on ophthalmics products being exported to US.
Next Article

Hitachi Energy CEO says global economic troubles can no longer stop the transition to green energy

