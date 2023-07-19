US FDA completes pre-approval inspection of Dr Reddy's Srikakulam unit

The inspection closed with zero observations and classification of No Action Indicated (NAI), the company said. Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ended at Rs 5,226.00, up by Rs 35.20, or 0.68 percent on the BSE.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday (July 19) said the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has completed the pre-approval inspection and a routine good manufacturing practice inspection at the API manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh with zero observations.

The API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) facility was inspected from July 10, 2023, to July 19, 2023. It closed with zero observations and classification of No Action Indicated (NAI), the company said in an exchange filing.

The pharmaceutical major reported a sharp rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 959 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, on a favourable base.

The drug major's revenue from operations came in at Rs 6,296.8 crore in the March quarter, up 16 percent year-on-year compared to Rs 5,436.8 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal. Total expenses were down by 13 percent at Rs 2,362 crore against Rs 2,722 crore from the year-ago period.

Operating margin, calculated as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) was up 1 percent at Rs 1,631 crore, against a forecast of Rs 1,615 crore. EBITDA margin was at 25.9 percent versus an estimate of 25 percent and 23.9 percent a year ago.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ended at Rs 5,226.00, up by Rs 35.20, or 0.68 percent on the BSE.