US FDA completes inspection at Piramal Pharma Sellersville manufacturing unit

Piramal Pharma revealed that the US FDA issued an EIR for its Sellersville manufacturing facility. The inspection was conducted between December 19, 2022, and January 13, 2023.
Pharmaceutical major Piramal Pharma, on Tuesday, said that United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has concluded its inspection of Sellersville, US-based manufacturing facility.
Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) is the final inspection report of a FDA inspection.
The company revealed that the US FDA issued an EIR for its Sellersville manufacturing facility. The inspection was conducted between December 19, 2022, and January 13, 2023.
Piramal Pharma's Sellersville facility is a fully integrated site, which is involved in the manufacturing and packaging of solid oral dosage forms, liquids, creams and ointments.
US FDA issued Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for Piramal Pharma’s Lexington unit, in February.
Also Read:Piramal Pharma tumbles 13% on Q3 loss
Piramal Pharma reported its Q3 earnings in February. It reported a net loss of Rs 90.2 crore against a profit of Rs 163.4 crore in the same quarter last year. However, its EBITDA plummeted over 60 percent to Rs 87.3 crore against Rs 225.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Its margin also declined by a whopping 960 basis points to 5.1 percent against 14.7 percent in the same quarter last year.
Stock of Piramal Pharma settled at Rs 71.85 apiece, up nearly 0.5 percent, when the market closed today, April 18, 2023. However, the stock has remained under pressure this year as it has been down over 37 percent to date.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
