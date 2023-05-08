Invesco cuts Swiggy's Valuation — Here's a list of markdowns for other unicorns

This is Invesco's second valuation markdown for Swiggy in less than a year. Earlier in April, the fund had reduced the investee company's valuation to $8.2 billion from $10.7 billion.

Invesco, an investor in Swiggy, has slashed the food and grocery delivery company’s valuation to $5.5 billion from $8.2 billion, according to the US-based fund's regulatory filings in the US.

This is Invesco's second valuation markdown for Swiggy in less than a year. Earlier in April, the fund had reduced the investee company's valuation to $8.2 billion from $10.7 billion.

Interestingly, Invesco had led the $700 million funding round in Swiggy, turning the company into a decacorn in January 2022.

Swiggy declined to comment on the revised valuation but said that the valuation is based as of January 2023. The news of Invesco reducing Swiggy's valuation was first reported by TechCrunch.

Invesco has implied that it observes other "market participants" in determining the fair value of its holdings in a portfolio startup, as per reports. Zomato, which is Swiggy's key competitor, has seen its market capitalisation slip by nearly 50 percent since listing in mid-2021.

The Deepinder Goyal-led company's current market capitalisation stands at about $6.8 billion. However, in January, when Invesco cut Swiggy's valuation, Zomato's market cap was much lower and hovered between $5.5 billion and $6 billion.

The valuation drawdowns have become common as investors are now reviewing their investments in a tighter liquidity environment.

Some companies have also voluntarily or internally slashed their valuation. For instance, Instacart now valued itself at a third of its $39 billion valuation in 2021, as public and private markets have turned sour to raise funds.

With the interest rates in the US rising to the highest since the 2008 economic crisis, as investors run Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) models, shares look more expensive and you see the market course correcting, an investor told CNBC-TV18.

Here's a list of markdowns for some of India's most valued startups: