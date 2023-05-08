English
US based investment firm Invesco halves Swiggy's valuation to $5.5 billion

US-based investment firm Invesco halves Swiggy's valuation to $5.5 billion

US-based investment firm Invesco halves Swiggy's valuation to $5.5 billion
May 8, 2023

Despite offering deeper discounts, Swiggy has been struggling to hold onto the ground in the market, as several reports suggest that Zomato has captured over 50 percent of India’s food delivery market.

Invesco, an investor in Swiggy, has slashed the food and grocery delivery company’s valuation to $5.5 billion from $8.2 billion, according to the US-based fund's regulatory filings in the US

This is Invesco's second valuation markdown for Swiggy in less than a year. Earlier in April, the fund had reduced the investee company's valuation to $8.2 billion from $10.7 billion.
Interestingly, Invesco had led the $700 million funding round in Swiggy, turning the company into a decacorn in January 2022.
