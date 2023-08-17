US-based insurer Aflac picks LTIMindtree as digital transformation partner

IT services company LTIMindtree on Thursday (August 17) said it has been selected by US-based insurance company Aflac to digitally transform the organisation by leveraging the cloud-native services of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree will rearchitect Aflac's on-prem applications that are currently deployed on an out-of-support platform, according to a stock exchange filing. 'On-prem' refers to private data centres that companies house in their own facilities and maintain themselves.

The cloud-first approach to AWS solution, built on reusable UI components and common business functionalities as services, will capitalise on the salient features of AWS tools such as Amazon CloudFront, AWS Key Management Service (KMS), AWS Secrets Manager, and server-less components like Lambda to ensure that the solution design is in line with the AWS Well-Architected Framework, which is also secure and reliable.

Polly Fabry, Director of Emerging Technologies at Aflac, said, "In its current growth phase, Aflac is accelerating its digital transformation efforts, augmenting traditional in-person, independent agent/franchise business with a more digitally nuanced, seamless experience, which caters to the demand of stakeholders in real-time and securely."

Moving to AWS will protect Aflac from security risks and positively impact its users, including the agent community. The applications are designed to follow the WCAG 2.1 guidelines, making them accessible to a wider audience, the company said.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and executive board member of LTIMindtree, said, "Powered by LTIMindtree’s comprehensive end-to-end cloud migration expertise and factory-based delivery model and AWS’ flexibility, scalability and reliability, we are confident about moving above operational challenges, including a competition to deliver greater visibility, performance efficiency, cost optimisation, and services without any disruption."

The disaster recovery capability has improved availability and uptime by more than 50 percent. Migration to AWS has reduced the total cost of ownership by over 20 percent and an overall reduction in application hosting cost by over 30 percent, it added.

Aflac is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the US, paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured.

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd ended at Rs 5,092.65, down by Rs 103.20, or 1.99 percent on the BSE.