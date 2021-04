Home services platform Urban Company has become a unicorn, with its valuation touching nearly $2 billion, sources said. The company has raised Rs 1410 crore in its latest funding, according to filings sourced from Tofler.

​Entrackr was the first to report on Urban Company's latest funding and valuation.

According to the filings, the round saw participation from Prosus Ventures (earlier Naspers), Tiger Global via its funds Internet Fund V, along with Wellington management and DF Capital.

With this, Urban Company has become the 12th unicorn in 2021. The company did not offer any comments on the latest funding and the valuation.

Founded in 2014, the startup offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting, etc. through its mobile app and website. It operates in 18 cities in India and in four international markets (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sydney & Singapore). The company has a partner network of over 30,000 service professionals.

The Indian startup ecosystem has now already added more unicorns in the first four months of 2021 compared to the whole of 2020, when there were nine new unicorns, as per data from Venture Intelligence Unicorn Tracker.