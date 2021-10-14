Urban Company responds to protests, charts out 12-point change plan

Following protests by some female beauty professionals associated with the home service marketplace Urban Company (UC), the company has floated an internal memo to introduce a 12-point change agenda including a reduction in commissions, product costs, penalties and a change to the partner rating systems, sources told CNBC-TV18.

"A formal announcement will likely happen today," the sources said.

According to the sources, UC will slash commissions on the highest slab of services from 30 percent - 25 percent.

"Prices will be increased in some beauty SKUs to maximize partner earnings. Partner blocks, other than rating blocks will be removed from the platform. Every partner will be allowed 1 cancellation/no-show without penalties each month, plus up to 2 cancellations intimated 12 hours prior to the appointment. Penalty cap will be reduced to Rs 1500," the sources said.

"Customers will be charged a fee for last-minute cancellations. Average ratings will be calculated on 100 jobs instead of 50 and the re-training window will reduce from 5 days to 3 days. Optional credit deductions will be made mandatory," they said.

The sources further said that the company will set up a dedicated women's helpline for female partners and sensitize customers.

Urban Company will charge professionals for products after taking their consent. The company has slashed prices by 10-15 percent in high-value categories," they added.

Also, the company will extend vaccination support, reimburse each professional's vaccination cost until December 31, 2021, and make insurance claims easier.

However, the partners said that while the company has taken a big step forward, some issues remain.

Meanwhile, the company's professional will meet the management today to demand a written commitment to changes announced.

Earlier, a section of working women protested outside the office of the unicorn in Gurugram, alleging the company paid abysmally low wages and dealt with them in a non-transparent manner.