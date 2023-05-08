UPL Q4: Margins plunge 440 bps, Net profit falls 43 percent

UPL Ltd., a pesticides and agrochemicals company declared its fourth quarter earnings on Monday. Revenues at Rs 16,569 crore are higher by 4.5 percent year on year, but 3 percent lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll. The revenue impact is owing to a fall in product prices and delay in the planting season.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation at Rs 3,015 crore is 16 percent lower year on year and also 21 percent lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll. Operating margins have plunged 440 bps year on year to 18.2 percent, while estimates were at 22.4 percent. Margins were impacted by headwinds in the post-patent space. Furthermore, UPL's net profit plunged 43 percent to Rs 792 crore, much lower than the estimated Rs 1,858 crore.

Mike Frank, CEO – UPL Global Crop Protection, said "The fourth quarter was an unusual one with pricing pressure and delayed purchases by channel in the post-patent space due to oversupply of certain molecules. Our focus in the last quarter was to grow share in key markets, liquidating most of our high cost inventory, closely manage working capital and smartly set-up our inventory position for the next year."

Analysis of various geographies shows that Indian market delivered best performance with 15 percent growth followed by Latin America with 12 percent and Europe with 7 percent growth. North American market declined 14 percent during the quarter. For the full financial year 2022-23, Latin America outperformed all other markets with 22 percent growth, followed by India and rest of the world with 15 percent growth each.

For the full year 2022-23, the company outperformed its revenue guidance of 12-15 percent, by clocking 16 percent growth. This was led by better product realizations (+10 percent), favourable currency impact (+5 percent) and flat volumes. Alongside, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation growth at 10 percent is much lower than what the company guided earlier of 15 to 18 percent.

On the positive side, net debt declined by $440 million to $2.06 billion led by an increase in operating cash flow during the year. The stock is trading flat on exchanges at 2pm on Monday.

Mike Frank, CEO – UPL Global Crop Protection, in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 said "Q4 was an unusual quarter for us". He adds that the company ensured that high cost inventory was liquidated and that it competed for shelf space aggressively. The company's revenue guidance for financial year 2023-24 is 6 to 10 percent, while EBITDA guidance is 8 to 12 percent.

Furthermore, Frank says the company is comfortable at existing levels of debt and clarifies that there is no discussion of promoter exit from businesses.