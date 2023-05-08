Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 at 5-month closing high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsUPL Q4: Margins plunge 440 bps, Net profit falls 43 percent

UPL Q4: Margins plunge 440 bps, Net profit falls 43 percent

UPL Q4: Margins plunge 440 bps, Net profit falls 43 percent
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  May 8, 2023 1:57:07 PM IST (Published)

UPL Ltd., a pesticides and agrochemicals company declared its fourth quarter earnings on Monday. Revenues at Rs 16,569 crore are higher by 4.5 percent year on year, but 3 percent lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll. The revenue impact is owing to a fall in product prices and delay in the planting season.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation at Rs 3,015 crore is 16 percent lower year on year and also 21 percent lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll. Operating margins have plunged 440 bps year on year to 18.2 percent, while estimates were at 22.4 percent. Margins were impacted by headwinds in the post-patent space. Furthermore, UPL's net profit plunged 43 percent to Rs 792 crore, much lower than the estimated Rs 1,858 crore.
Mike Frank, CEO – UPL Global Crop Protection, said "The fourth quarter was an unusual one with pricing pressure and delayed purchases by channel in the post-patent space due to oversupply of certain molecules. Our focus in the last quarter was to grow share in key markets, liquidating most of our high cost inventory, closely manage working capital and smartly set-up our inventory position for the next year."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X