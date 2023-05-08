UPL Q4: Margins plunge 440 bps, Net profit falls 43 percent

3 Min(s) Read
UPL Ltd., a pesticides and agrochemicals company declared its fourth quarter earnings on Monday. Revenues at Rs 16,569 crore are higher by 4.5 percent year on year, but 3 percent lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll. The revenue impact is owing to a fall in product prices and delay in the planting season.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure
May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans
May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week
May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist
May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation at Rs 3,015 crore is 16 percent lower year on year and also 21 percent lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll. Operating margins have plunged 440 bps year on year to 18.2 percent, while estimates were at 22.4 percent. Margins were impacted by headwinds in the post-patent space. Furthermore, UPL's net profit plunged 43 percent to Rs 792 crore, much lower than the estimated Rs 1,858 crore.
Mike Frank, CEO – UPL Global Crop Protection, said "The fourth quarter was an unusual one with pricing pressure and delayed purchases by channel in the post-patent space due to oversupply of certain molecules. Our focus in the last quarter was to grow share in key markets, liquidating most of our high cost inventory, closely manage working capital and smartly set-up our inventory position for the next year."