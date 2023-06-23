UPL to transfer Specialty Chemicals business to wholly-owned subsidiary for Rs 3,572 crore

The process is likely to be completed within 3-4 months from the date of shareholder approval.
Agrochemical player UPL Ltd. has announced that it will be transferring its Specialty Chemicals business, which also includes AI manufacturing to its wholly-owned subsidiary UPL Speciality Chemicals Ltd. for a total consideration of Rs 3,752 crore.
The transaction will be done on a slump sale basis and as a going concern to its wholly-owned subsidiary, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges. The process is likely to be completed within 3-4 months from the date of shareholder approval.
UPL's specialty chemicals business consists of manufacturing of ingredients used in making crop protection, pharma, paints, textiles, mining, among other items including personal care, petroleum and oilfield products.
As of financial year 2023, UPL's specialty chemicals business had revenue of Rs 17,480 crore, which is 32.6 percent of its overall topline of Rs 53,576 crore through the financial year.
As part of its rationale behind the move, the company said that this is a move to unlock shareholder value for the specialty chemicals business and scale it up at a faster pace. UPL also intends to accelerate growth in the B2B AI manufacturing business through more partnerships outside the UPL group.
UPL's specialty chemicals business has a strong manufacturing base of 12 technical plants within India and an R&D facility as well.
Post the transfer completion, the specialty chemicals business will supply active ingredients to UPL Ltd. and its affiliates wherein UPL Corp supplies formulations for exports and UPL SAS supplies formulations for domestic sales.
Shares of UPL are trading 0.9 percent lower at Rs 668.60. The stock is down 7.3 percent on a year-to-date basis and has the highest return potential (31 percent) among Nifty 50 constituents, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
First Published: Jun 23, 2023 12:54 PM IST
