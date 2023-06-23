UPL to transfer Specialty Chemicals business to wholly-owned subsidiary for Rs 3,572 crore

The process is likely to be completed within 3-4 months from the date of shareholder approval.

Agrochemical player UPL Ltd. has announced that it will be transferring its Specialty Chemicals business, which also includes AI manufacturing to its wholly-owned subsidiary UPL Speciality Chemicals Ltd. for a total consideration of Rs 3,752 crore.

The transaction will be done on a slump sale basis and as a going concern to its wholly-owned subsidiary, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges. The process is likely to be completed within 3-4 months from the date of shareholder approval.

UPL's specialty chemicals business consists of manufacturing of ingredients used in making crop protection, pharma, paints, textiles, mining, among other items including personal care, petroleum and oilfield products.