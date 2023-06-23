CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsUPL to transfer Specialty Chemicals business to wholly owned subsidiary for Rs 3,572 crore

UPL to transfer Specialty Chemicals business to wholly-owned subsidiary for Rs 3,572 crore

UPL to transfer Specialty Chemicals business to wholly-owned subsidiary for Rs 3,572 crore
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 23, 2023 12:59:29 PM IST (Updated)

The process is likely to be completed within 3-4 months from the date of shareholder approval.

Agrochemical player UPL Ltd. has announced that it will be transferring its Specialty Chemicals business, which also includes AI manufacturing to its wholly-owned subsidiary UPL Speciality Chemicals Ltd. for a total consideration of Rs 3,752 crore.

Live TV

Loading...

The transaction will be done on a slump sale basis and as a going concern to its wholly-owned subsidiary, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges. The process is likely to be completed within 3-4 months from the date of shareholder approval.
UPL's specialty chemicals business consists of manufacturing of ingredients used in making crop protection, pharma, paints, textiles, mining, among other items including personal care, petroleum and oilfield products.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X