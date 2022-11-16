upGrad signs land lease of over 3 lakh sq ft for expanding in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Noida and Pune

upGrad closed an area of 2 lakh sq ft in Mumbai for its learner housing program where the students have also turned architects to design their facility.

Edtech player upGrad, in an effort to boost the company's offline presence throughout the country, has signed up new leases in the last few months for over 3 lakh sq ft to be utilised for office spaces and offline campuses in four cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.

The company has closed an area of 2 lakh sq ft in Mumbai for its learner housing program. "The students have also turned architects to design their facility," the company said. It has also closed deals for 20,000 sq ft in Bengaluru, 25,000 sq ft in Pune and another 40,000 sq ft in Sector 125 in Noida and 50,000 sq ft in Sector 58.

"Domestic expansion has been a priority for us. While our business model is reaping 100 percent positive results quarter-on-quarter, it's important for us to reinvest our gains to scale the impact we aim to drive. Having an offline presence allows us to be closer to our learners in their LifeLongLearning journey," said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad.

The company will hire over 1400 team members between November 2022 and March 2023 across its Indian and global offices, upGrad said in a press release on Wednesday. Of the total 1400 members that the company plans to bring on board, the majority will be Faculty, Trainers, and Experts followed by sales and marketing, content, delivery, and learning experience.

Apart from 30 offices in India, upGrad has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Washington, London, Singapore, Dubai, Jakarta, Vietnam, Sydney, Melbourne, and Nairobi.