UP Global Investors' Summit: Tata Group to build integrated multi-modal air cargo with Zurich Airport in Jewar

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran was speaking at the Global Investors' Summit 2023 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

At Day 1 of the UP Global Investors' Summit 2023, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the Tata Group was looking at building an integrated multi-modal air cargo with Zurich Airport as its partner at the new Noida International Airport at Jewar. Chandra said that Air India had a detailed plan to connect every part of Uttar Pradesh with the rest of the country and potentially with important destinations of the world.

Daniel Bircher, Chief International Officer (CIO) of Zurich International Airport, said in the summit that the upcoming multi-model cargo hub with Tata Group will be a big contributor to bringing down logistics costs. He also added that it will help to stimulate growth in trade and manufacturing in India's most populous state.

Tourism is another sector the group is looking at, Chandra said. "Our hotel business sees tremendous opportunity in the state because of the tourism that is going to come — religious as well as wildlife and other aspects that attract tourists," he said.

Chandra said tourism was among the three sectors where UP is likely to grow further along with agriculture and manufacturing. He said the three sectors can significantly contribute to UP's vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy, creating jobs and a better quality of life.

Also Read:

He reiterated that 18 of the Tata Group's companies already have a presence in Uttar Pradesh, with over 15,000 employees. He said that all of its companies are looking at "huge expansion" in the state.

The chairman said the world was going through three fundamental transitions — Digital/AI, energy and transition towards building a global value chain to meet the supply chain demands of the world.

The Tata Sons chairman said India would be the only nation that would be adding significant capacity of energy — more than twice or thrice what it has today — in the next two decades. "With this kind of growth, the transition becomes easier. Transition is not a substitution, transition becomes a growth engine," he said.

On the digital/artificial intelligence transition, he said, India has adopted digital in a very unique way to solve problems at a scale, both in public services and the private sector. "We have the most successful IT industry, which has an enormous capability and a talent pool which is unparalleled," he said.

And on the supply chain, he said, government policies, the production-linked incentives and the Prime Minister's vision to take India to become a leader in the most important sectors in the future would drive huge investment for the country.