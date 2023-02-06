UP discom cancels Adani Group's 'smart meters' bid

Uttar Pradesh power utility Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (MVVNL) on Saturday cancelled Adani Group’s bid to supply smart meters to the electricity distribution company (DISCOM) but government sources said that MVVNL has allowed re-bidding.

The sources cited technical reasons behind the cancellation of the bid and said that the revised bids are to be submitted by February 27.

Shailendra Dubey, Chairman, All India Power Engineers Federation, told CNBC-TV18 that the price of Rs 10,000 per smart meter was being deemed as higher according to the Power Engineers Federation compared to the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) standard bidding guideline of Rs 6,000 per smart meter.

Adani group has also emerged as the lowest bidder in the bids to supply smart meters by Agra and Meerut discoms.

Five discoms of Uttar Pradesh, including Madhyanchal, Dakshinanchal, Purvanchal and Paschimanchal, had issued tenders last year for the supply of over 25 million smart meters estimated at Rs 25,000 crore.

Several companies including Adani group had submitted bids for tenders. Apart from Adani, GMR, L&T and Intellismart Infra were also in the fray. Interestingly, all four bidders do not manufacture smart meters. Meanwhile, All India Power Engineers Federation also told that they had sought cancelation of bids citing overpricing and alleged capitalisation by the companies involved.