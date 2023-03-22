Unseasonal rains: Food companies may be hit by lower wheat output

The wheat crop may see lower output due to unseasonal rains, and this is likely to have a negative impact on food companies. This was the view expressed by Abneesh Roy, ED-Institutional Equities at Edelweiss Securities during an interview with CNBC-TV18.

However, Roy also noted that it is too early to predict the full impact of the unseasonal rains and that one needs to wait for the data to come in.

“The unseasonal rainfall is happening in many states but we need to wait for the data. Last year also wheat crops suffered because of a very high temperature. This time the reason is different, the wheat crop could see lower output this time, which is negative for food companies,” he said.

Roy also opined that he did not see a very big impact of these unseasonal rains, implying that it is unlikely to have a significant impact on the overall economy. This view may provide some comfort to investors who may have been concerned about the impact of the weather on the markets.

“El Nino is a key monitorable and that would put rural recovery at risk,” he said.

Roy also highlighted his positive outlook on certain companies despite the potential challenges posed by the weather.

He specifically mentioned Asian Paints, Berger Paints, ITC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Britannia as companies that he was positive on.

“From quarter-four perspective, we expect good numbers from paint stocks. So Asian Paints, Berger Paints we are positive. Apart from this, we continue to like ITC and GCPL. Post that we like HUL,” he mentioned.

