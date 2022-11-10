Homebusiness newscompanies news

Uno Minda to enhance its EV offerings with German joint venture

Uno Minda to enhance its EV offerings with German joint venture

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

The JV will offer traction motors for battery-driven two and three-wheeler electric vehicles.

Recommended Articles

View All

Meet Ron DeSantis, the sudden Republican favourite for presidential nomination

IST4 Min(s) Read

Why global markets are melting ahead of US inflation data and what to expect now

IST4 Min(s) Read

Indian government is worried by private investments not taking off

IST3 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Now for that other Nirav Modi case

IST5 Min(s) Read

Uno Minda, formerly known as Minda Industries Ltd., has signed a joint venture agreement with German-based Buehler Motor GmbH to develop, manufacture and market traction motors in India and other SAARC nations.

The Joint Venture proposal, approved by the board on Thursday, will incur capital expenditure worth Rs 110 crore, including sustained capex over a period of six years.
Uno Minda will make an equity investment worth Rs 17 crore to part finance the deal and will hold 50.1 percent stake in the JV. Buehler will hold the remainder stake.
The JV will offer traction motors for battery-driven two and three-wheeler electric vehicles.

The addition of traction motors will complement the company's existing electric vehicle specific product portfolio, especially the motor controller.

Buehler Motor is a leading global supplier of customised mechatronic drive solutions. The company is a major player in the automotive and aviation industry.

Uno Minda is hopeful of this partnership accelerating the localisation and manufacturing of traction motors for the Indian automotive market.

Shares of Uno Minda are trading 1.1 percent lower at Rs 554.

A global supplier of proprietary automotive parts like automotive switching systems, automotive lighting systems, automotive acoustics systems, automotive seating systems, and alloy wheels, Uno Minda’s shares have risen by over 30 percent over the past year.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Apollo Hospitals Earnings Preview: High Covid base to keep a lid on growth

Next Article

McDonald's bets on coffee to smell better growth in India