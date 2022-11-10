Uno Minda to enhance its EV offerings with German joint venture

The JV will offer traction motors for battery-driven two and three-wheeler electric vehicles.
Buy / Sell UNO Minda share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Indian government is worried by private investments not taking off
IST3 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Now for that other Nirav Modi case
IST5 Min(s) Read
Uno Minda, formerly known as Minda Industries Ltd., has signed a joint venture agreement with German-based Buehler Motor GmbH to develop, manufacture and market traction motors in India and other SAARC nations.
The addition of traction motors will complement the company's existing electric vehicle specific product portfolio, especially the motor controller.
Buehler Motor is a leading global supplier of customised mechatronic drive solutions. The company is a major player in the automotive and aviation industry.
Shares of Uno Minda are trading 1.1 percent lower at Rs 554.
A global supplier of proprietary automotive parts like automotive switching systems, automotive lighting systems, automotive acoustics systems, automotive seating systems, and alloy wheels, Uno Minda’s shares have risen by over 30 percent over the past year.