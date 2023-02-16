This off-highway components supplier is targeting mid-teens revenue growth next year

Uniparts India Ltd, a leading supplier of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and construction as well as forestry and mining segments, is targeting around 15 percent revenue growth for the next fiscal year.
The company’s chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Soni, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, said that the company was on track to hit its revenue target of Rs 1,400 crore for the current fiscal year and is aiming for 15-16 percent revenue growth for the next year.
Soni added that the growth estimates are backed by the expected new business of Rs 130 crore over and above the company’s standard business.
For the quarter, Uniparts India reported a net profit of Rs 56.3 crore, growing 28 percent year-on-year.
The highest margin for the company comes from the sales from warehouses, which is around 28 percent. Soni said that since most of the new orders are from the warehouse sales model, it will support the overall margin profile going forward.
The company made capital expenditure of Rs 23 crore for the first nine months of the year and another Rs 15 crore is due for the remaining three months of the year. Current utilisation is at 81 percent.