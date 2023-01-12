Union Bank aims to raise Rs 3,500 crore; hires ICICI Securities, Yes Securities and JM Finance as i-banks

The Union Bank appointed investment banks such as ICICI Securities, Yes Securities and JM Finance for Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB) issue. As per details available, Union Bank is targeting to launch its QIB issue in Q4 of FY23.

As per details available, Union Bank is targeting to launch its QIB issue in Q4 of FY23. Also, roadshows for the QIB issue are likely to begin in the next two weeks.

CNBC-TV18 has written to the Union Bank and their response is awaited.

