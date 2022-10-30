Understanding ESOP costs and why EBITDA of new-age tech companies shouldn't include it

By CNBCTV18.COM

As more new-age technology companies get listed on Dalal Street, Indian retail investors are gradually coming to grips with how such firms report their financial results, including profit and loss, operating EBTIDA and ESOPs (Employee Stock Options).

A major hiccup that has been observed among desi retail investors who have bet on new-age technology companies is related to ESOP costs. However, Factoring in ESOPs while calculating operating EBITDA does not give a fair representation of a company’s financial performance, profitability and growth.

This is why major new-age Indian tech companies including Paytm and Zomato report adjusted EBITDA excluding ESOPs, aligned with how major global technology companies such as AirBnB, Grab, Uber, Doordash, Affirm and Block share their financials.

Why ESOPs should fall outside the purview of operating EBITDA

ESOPS are share-based compensations given to employees and are accounted for as non-cash items. It may be noted that ESOPs do not have a direct impact on operating performance as they do not entail any actual cash outlay from the company, and the compensation is equivalent to the fair market value of the shares allotted to employees.

Simply put, ESOPs are non-cash measures that major technology companies around the world use to compensate employees, and do not hamper growth or monetization. While standard accounting norms call for ESOPs to be a part of operating EBITDA, it is not an accurate measure of the company’s profit or loss as it is a non-cash item.

Another important point that needs to be noted is that ESOP costs come down with time, as the vesting ages. Therefore, the operating metrics that investors should track is the adjusted EBITDA, which enables them to accurately depict the scale of growth a company is achieving every quarter.