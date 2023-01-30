homebusiness Newscompanies News

UltraTech to acquire 70% stake in Oman's Duqm Cement for $2.25 mn

UltraTech to acquire 70% stake in Oman's Duqm Cement for $2.25 mn

2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jan 30, 2023 7:12:52 PM IST (Published)

The acquisition will be completed in 90 days from the date of the share sale and purchase agreement. Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd ended at Rs 6,885.20, up by Rs 168.35, or 2.51 percent on the BSE.

Leading cement manufacturer UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday, January 30, said it has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with Seven Seas Company LLC, Oman for acquisition of 70 percent equity shares in Duqm Cement Project International, LLC, Oman for $2.25 million.

Recommended Articles

View All

CEOs, CXOs may see 9.1% salary hike, focus on performance-linked pay: Survey

Jan 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Wizards of the Street | Cash is a depreciating asset and an opportunity, says Vijay Kedia

Jan 30, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Prakash Javadekar — Challenging task in hand as Kerala in-charge of BJP

Jan 30, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

New Locker Rules — Here's why the RBI has gone overboard

Jan 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

"We write to inform you that UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in UAE, has entered into a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement with Seven Seas Company LLC, Oman for acquisition of 70% equity shares in Duqm Cement Project International, LLC, Oman," the company said in an exchange filing.


Incorporated in December 20, 2017, Duqm Cement Project International, LLC is situated in Oman. The acquisition will be completed in 90 days from the date of the share sale and purchase agreement.

Also Read: International Holding Company invests $400 million in Adani Enterprises FPO

UltraTech has 22 integrated manufacturing units, 27 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and eight bulk packaging terminals. It has a network of over one lakh channel partners across the country and has a market reach of more than 80 percent.

At present, UltraTech's production capacity is 119.95 metric tonne per annum (MTPA).

Its nearest rival was Holcim India, which with its two Indian units — Ambuja Cements and ACC, has a combined installed production capacity of 70 MTPA.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

UltraTech Cement

Previous Article

Such a long journey: Maruti Suzuki India crosses 25 million car sales

Next Article

Not just smart cities, it's time for smart villages | Nitin Gadkari on need for rural push