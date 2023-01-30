UltraTech to acquire 70% stake in Oman's Duqm Cement for $2.25 mn

The acquisition will be completed in 90 days from the date of the share sale and purchase agreement. Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd ended at Rs 6,885.20, up by Rs 168.35, or 2.51 percent on the BSE.

Leading cement manufacturer UltraTech Cement Ltd on Monday, January 30, said it has entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with Seven Seas Company LLC, Oman for acquisition of 70 percent equity shares in Duqm Cement Project International, LLC, Oman for $2.25 million.

"We write to inform you that UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in UAE, has entered into a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement with Seven Seas Company LLC, Oman for acquisition of 70% equity shares in Duqm Cement Project International, LLC, Oman," the company said in an exchange filing.

Incorporated in December 20, 2017, Duqm Cement Project International, LLC is situated in Oman. The acquisition will be completed in 90 days from the date of the share sale and purchase agreement.

UltraTech has 22 integrated manufacturing units, 27 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit and eight bulk packaging terminals. It has a network of over one lakh channel partners across the country and has a market reach of more than 80 percent.

At present, UltraTech's production capacity is 119.95 metric tonne per annum (MTPA).

Its nearest rival was Holcim India, which with its two Indian units — Ambuja Cements and ACC, has a combined installed production capacity of 70 MTPA.