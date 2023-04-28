UltraTech Cement to announce Q4 earnings today; profit likely to decline

UltraTech’s profit after tax (PAT) is estimated to decline by 33 percent to Rs 1,755 crore in Q4 FY23.

Shares of leading cement manufacturer UltraTech Cement Ltd were trading flat on Friday ahead of the company’s announcement of its financial numbers for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23) later in the day.

According to the CNBC TV-18 poll, UltraTech Cement is likely to see its profit decline despite growth in revenue during the March quarter compared with a year ago.

The company’s revenue in Q4 FY23 is estimated to jump 18 percent to Rs 18,585 crore compared with Rs 15,767 crore in Q4 FY22, as per the CNBC-TV18 poll.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, is expected to rise 7 percent to Rs 3,292 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 3,072 in the same quarter a year ago.

However, UltraTech’s profit after tax (PAT) is estimated to decline by 33 percent to Rs 1,755 crore in Q4 FY23 compared with Rs 2,614 crore in Q4 FY22, the CNBC TV-18 poll said.

Margins are expected to decline to 17.7 percent during the March quarter compared with 19.4 percent in the same period a year ago.

The estimates are backed by the sales volume numbers that the company had issued earlier this month. The company's grey cement sales jumped 15 percent to 30 million tonnes in Q4 FY23 versus 26.1 million tonnes a year ago.

The company’s total consolidated sales volume had risen 14 percent to 31.7 million tonnes during the quarter compared with 27.7 million tonnes in Q4 FY22. Production and dispatches cross 100 million MT in FY23.

Notably, the cement manufacturer has shown significant outperformance in Q4 FY23 versus the industry growth due to market share gains in North and capacity expansion executed in the past one year.

However, owing to a weaker pricing environment, realisations are expected to remain flat compared with the previous quarter.

Margins are estimated to improve sequentially as operating leverage plays out. UltraTech has also been controlling its power and fuel cost better compared with peers in the prior quarters, a move that may also boost margins.

Analysts would now be watching UltraTech’s updated debt number in the upcoming earnings call as the company has been expanding capacity.

Investors should also watch out for the management’s commentary on the industry’s demand and supply dynamics and the progress on synergies from the integration of Century Textiles' assets.

On Friday, shares of UltraTech were trading flat at Rs 7,534 on BSE.