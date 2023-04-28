Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 off highs, Adani twins, Wipro top gainers
UltraTech Cement to announce Q4 earnings today; profit likely to decline

UltraTech’s profit after tax (PAT) is estimated to decline by 33 percent to Rs 1,755 crore in Q4 FY23.

Shares of leading cement manufacturer UltraTech Cement Ltd were trading flat on Friday ahead of the company’s announcement of its financial numbers for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23) later in the day.

According to the CNBC TV-18 poll, UltraTech Cement is likely to see its profit decline despite growth in revenue during the March quarter compared with a year ago.
The company’s revenue in Q4 FY23 is estimated to jump 18 percent to Rs 18,585 crore compared with Rs 15,767 crore in Q4 FY22, as per the CNBC-TV18 poll.
