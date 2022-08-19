UltraTech Cement shares may gain 6%, says Investec

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini UltraTech Cement: Shares of the Aditya Birla Group company UltraTech Cement may rally another 6 percent, says brokerage house Investec. Investec has a ‘buy’ recommendation on the cement maker’s stock.

The cement ompany is among the brokerage firm’s preferred play in the large-cap space.

Investec is upbeat about UltraTech Cement’s incremental growth and scope of improvement in the cement company’s return on capital employed.

This was after UltraTech Cement’s Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, addressed shareholders at the company's 22nd Annual General Meeting.

Mangalam said that the company’s Board of Directors has approved a fresh capital expenditure of Rs 1,28,860 million towards increasing capacity by 22.6 Mta with a mix of brownfield and greenfield expansions.

On Friday, shares of UltraTech Cement closed 0.8 percent lower at Rs 6,649.95 on the BSE.

The company’s quarterly earnings beat estimates, on all parameters, during the June quarter. The company said that demand momentum remains robust even as cost pressure might persist.

Two weeks back, CLSA had retained its ‘outperform’ rating on the cement major with a target price of Rs 6,657.

It said that with 34 percent capacity expansion by FY25, UltraTech Cement is likely to grow faster than the industry.

UltraTech Cement is on track to expand its India capacity from 115 mt to 154 mt by FY25 thereby reinforcing capacity leadership with a share of 20 percent.

CLSA is of the opinion that capacity expansion, cost reduction initiatives, debt reduction and improving return places the cement maker in the best position in the sector.