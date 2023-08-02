UltraTech Cement commissions new brownfield cement capacity at Gujarat's Magdalla unit

The new addition takes the unit’s total capacity to 1.93 mtpa. UltraTech Cement also informed the stock exchanges that its total grey cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 132.45 mtpa.

India's largest cement producer UltraTech Cement Ltd. on Wednesday announced the commissioning of the 1.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) brownfield cement capacity at Magdalla, Gujarat.

Last month, UltraTech Cement reported strong growth in revenue and profit for the quarter ended June 2023, beating analyst estimates.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,690 crore for the quarter, 7 percent higher than the Rs 1,582 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue also jumped 17 percent in the quarter under review to Rs 17,737.10 crore as against Rs 15,163.98 crore reported in Q1 FY23.

UltraTech Cement said that its domestic sales volume in the June quarter rose by 20 percent year-on-year with capacity utilization of 89 percent.

It added that the demand for cement across all sectors continues to remain strong, which is highly favourable for the company’s performance. Higher infrastructure spending ahead of the general elections in 2024 was expected to further propel cement demand during this fiscal year.

After UltraTech Cement announced its Q1FY24 earnings, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said that the company’s leadership position in the industry, robust expansion plans without leveraging the balance sheet, and structural cost-improvement measures keep them bullish on the stock.

It recommended a ‘buy’ rating on the UltraTech Cement stock with a price target of Rs 9,085.