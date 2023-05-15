UltraTech Cement commissions factory in Rajasthan capable of 0.8 MT annual output

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd ended at Rs 7,740.00, up by Rs 38.40, or 0.50 percent on the BSE.

UltraTech Cement Ltd, the country's largest cementmaker, on Monday, said its wholly owned subsidiary UltraTech Nathdwara Cement Ltd (UNCL) has commissioned a 0.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) brownfield cement factory at Neem Ka Thana, Rajasthan.

The company along with its subsidiary now has a 17.05 MTPA grey cement capacity in Rajasthan and its total grey cement manufacturing capacity, including that of UNCL, now stands at 129.95 MTPA in India, according to a regulatory filing.

Its grey cement production in the domestic market was at 100.1 MT in FY23, reporting 13.75 percent growth while its white cement production was 1.5 MT, up 11 percent. UltraTech's overseas production, mainly grey cement was 4.4 MT in FY23.

UltraTech has a consolidated capacity of 132.35 MTPA of grey cement. It has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 29 grinding units, one clinkerisation unit, and eight Bulk Packaging Terminals. It is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.

Besides, UltraTech Cement on April 28, 2023, reported a 36.1 percent decline in its profit at Rs 1,670.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023, against a profit of Rs 2,614 crore posted last year in the same quarter. Its revenue grew by 18.4 percent (YoY) at Rs 18,662.4 crore against Rs 15,767 crore posted last year.