UltraTech Cement commissions factory in Rajasthan capable of 0.8 MT annual output

UltraTech Cement Ltd, the country's largest cementmaker, on Monday, said its wholly owned subsidiary UltraTech Nathdwara Cement Ltd (UNCL) has commissioned a 0.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) brownfield cement factory at Neem Ka Thana, Rajasthan.

The company along with its subsidiary now has a 17.05 MTPA grey cement capacity in Rajasthan and its total grey cement manufacturing capacity, including that of UNCL, now stands at 129.95 MTPA in India, according to a regulatory filing.

Its grey cement production in the domestic market was at 100.1 MT in FY23, reporting 13.75 percent growth while its white cement production was 1.5 MT, up 11 percent. UltraTech's overseas production, mainly grey cement was 4.4 MT in FY23.