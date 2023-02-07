UK energy company BP's profits double to $27.7 billion

The London-based company said underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to USD 27.7 billion in 2022 from USD 12.8 billion a year earlier.

British energy company BP reported record annual earnings on Tuesday in the midst of mounting calls for the UK government to raise taxes on businesses benefiting from the high price of oil and natural gas following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The London-based company said underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to USD 27.7 billion in 2022 from USD 12.8 billion a year earlier.

Last year’s figure beat the USD 26.8 billion BP earned in 2008, when tensions in Iran and Nigeria pushed world oil prices close to more than USD 147 a barrel.

BP also increased its quarterly dividend by 10 per cent and announced plans to buy back USD 2.75 billion of stock from shareholders.

But the good news for BP shareholders is likely to be tempered by the public fallout, particularly in its home country. High oil and gas prices have hit Britain hard, with double-digit inflation fuelling a wave of public sector strikes, soaring food bank use and demands that politicians expand a windfall tax on energy companies to help pay for public services.

Similar censure was directed at London-based Shell last week, when it said annual earnings doubled to a record USD 39.9 billion last year.

Bumper profits for energy companies around the world have sparked demands that the fossil fuel industry do more to offset high energy bills even as they cut climate-damaging carbon emissions. US-based Exxon Mobil posted record earnings of USD 55.7 billion last week.

