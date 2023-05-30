UK-based Abrdn may sell 1.66% stake in HDFC Life Insurance through block deals on May 31

The Edinburgh-based company, which was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, has offered the 1.66% stake or 3.57 crore shares in the price band of Rs 563.20-585.15, sources told CNBC TV18. Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd ended at Rs 585.45, up by Rs 6.35, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

UK-based investment company Abrdn is likely to sell a 1.66 percent (3.57 crore shares) stake in HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd via block deals on Wednesday (May 31), sources told CNBC-TV18.

The Edinburgh-based company, which was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, has offered the shares in the price band of Rs 563.20-585.15, said sources. BofA Securities India Ltd is the sole book runner for the sale of shares, they added.

Back in 2022, Abrdn Investment divested a 5.58 percent stake in HDFC AMC for a little over Rs 2,300 crore through an open market transaction. HDFC AMC operates as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Abrdn Investment Management.

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd ended at Rs 585.45, up by Rs 6.35, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.