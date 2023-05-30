UK-based Abrdn may sell 1.66% stake in HDFC Life Insurance through block deals on May 31

The Edinburgh-based company, which was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, has offered the 1.66% stake or 3.57 crore shares in the price band of Rs 563.20-585.15, sources told CNBC TV18. Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd ended at Rs 585.45, up by Rs 6.35, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

UK-based investment company Abrdn is likely to sell a 1.66 percent (3.57 crore shares) stake in HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd via block deals on Wednesday (May 31), sources told CNBC-TV18. Live Tv Loading... The Edinburgh-based company, which was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, has offered the shares in the price band of Rs 563.20-585.15, said sources. BofA Securities India Ltd is the sole book runner for the sale of shares, they added.

