Ugro Capital to raise Rs 341 crore via preferential allotment and QIP

FinTech Ugro Capital on Tuesday announced that its Board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 341 crore from marquee institutional investors. This fund raising will be the company's second since inception.

The board approved a preferential allotment worth Rs 240 crore to Investeringsfonden for Udviklingslande (IFU) through its Danish Sustainable Development Goals Investment Fund. This fund raise is subject to customary closing conditions.

Ugro Capital has entered into a definitive agreement with IFU for the same. IFU is an independent Denmark government-owned fund offering risk capital to companies in developing countries and emerging markets.

Along with the preferential allotment, the company will also raise Rs 101 crore from long-term shareholders like insurance companies, AIF, and other financial institutions through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

“The growth capital from the funds raised will primarily be used for onward lending and this shall assist the MSME segment and take credit to the last mile. This capital raise will further enhance UGRO Capital’s strong capital position and strengthen the balance sheet,” the company said in a statement.

The company's Board of Directors also approved and recommended re-appointment of Shachindra Nath as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Company for the period of three years with effect from June 22, 2023 to June 21, 2026.

Shares of Ugro Capital are trading unchanged at Rs 160.