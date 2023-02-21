Income Tax department conducting search operations at Uflex Noida office: Exclusive

The Income tax department is conducting search operations at Uflex, people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The operations are being carried out at the company's Noida office. The income tax department has alleged concealment of income via issuance of bogus bills, according to the sources.

The income tax department had earlier carried out raids at 37 premises associated with the company in nine cities back in 2014. The search is said to have resulted in discovery of bogus sales worth Rs 100 crore and unaccounted cash worth Rs 2 crore.

Shares of Uflex are currently trading 3 percent lower at Rs 471.85.

This is a developing story.