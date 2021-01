Swiss multinational investment bank UBS Group AG is in talks to invest $400 million in Indian startup Paytm, reported Bloomberg on Thursday

A fund run by UBS’s asset management arm is in discussions to buy a stake in Paytm. UBS aims to finalise the deal this month, though talks could still be delayed or fall apart, said Bloomberg.

Fintech major Paytm was valued at $16 million in a 2019 funding round. The company's backers include Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.