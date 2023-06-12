UBS appoints Credit Suisse’s Mihir Doshi as India head

Doshi has served as the Managing Director and Country Head at Credit Suisse for an impressive tenure of 17 years and 3 months.

In a strategic move to bolster its operations and tap into the vast potential of the Indian market, UBS, one of the world's largest financial institutions, has appointed Mihir Doshi as its India Head on Monday, June 12.

Doshi, a highly experienced banker with an impressive track record, will play a crucial role in leading UBS's endeavors in one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

With a career spanning over three decades, Doshi's appointment comes as no surprise. He has served as the Managing Director and Country Head at Credit Suisse for an impressive tenure of 17 years and 3 months.

Prior to his role at Credit Suisse, Doshi held the position of Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, where he successfully navigated the financial landscape for 22 years.

However, Doshi's journey to becoming a distinguished banker began long before his executive positions at Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley. He started his career as an Accountant at Deloitte Haskins & Sells in New York.

Doshi holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) degree in Accounting from New York University.