Uber to lay off 200 employees in recruitment division

Global ride-sharing giant Uber Technologies revealed on Wednesday, June 21, its decision to slash 200 jobs within its recruitment division, as part of its ongoing efforts to maintain a steady headcount and streamline costs. These reductions represent less than 1 percent of Uber's vast global workforce, which currently stands at 32,700 employees.

This move follows a previous layoff of 150 employees within the company's freight services division earlier this year.

According to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, the latest cuts specifically target 35 percent of Uber's recruiting team. The news of the job cuts broke earlier in the day through the Wall Street Journal's report.

It is important to note that Uber had already reduced its workforce by 17 percent at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-2020. In recent months, the company has implemented smaller-scale cuts in comparison to its chief rival, Lyft.

Earlier, Lyft, under the leadership of new CEO David Risher, faced significant challenges in protecting profit margins while competing with Uber for increased market share. As a result, the company resorted to laying off approximately 26 percent of its total workforce in April, and an additional 700 employees in late 2022.

Uber, on the other hand, expressed confidence in achieving operating income profitability by the end of this year. In May, the company announced its intention to maintain a flat workforce, following a sequential decline in headcount during the first quarter of 2023.

Uber's decision to downsize its recruitment division aligns with its overall cost-cutting strategy. By reducing the workforce and optimizing operations, the company aims to improve its financial performance and solidify its position within the competitive ride-sharing market.