Uber to lay off 200 employees in recruitment division

Global ride-sharing giant Uber Technologies revealed on Wednesday, June 21, its decision to slash 200 jobs within its recruitment division, as part of its ongoing efforts to maintain a steady headcount and streamline costs. These reductions represent less than 1 percent of Uber's vast global workforce, which currently stands at 32,700 employees.

This move follows a previous layoff of 150 employees within the company's freight services division earlier this year.

According to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, the latest cuts specifically target 35 percent of Uber's recruiting team. The news of the job cuts broke earlier in the day through the Wall Street Journal's report.

It is important to note that Uber had already reduced its workforce by 17 percent at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-2020. In recent months, the company has implemented smaller-scale cuts in comparison to its chief rival, Lyft.