Uber Files | Ride-hailing giant used stealth tech to duck detection, says report

Ride-hailing giant Uber allegedly used "stealth technology" to undercut regulators, lobbied aggressively for policies in its favour, and took advantage of every loophole in law and regulation to have its way.

This and several other explosive revelations are part of the "Uber Files", a 1.87 gigabyte data dump comprising more than 1.24 lakh internal emails, text messages and documents, accessed by The Guardian and shared with its fellow members of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), including The Indian Express.

According to a report by The Indian Express — published after four months of investigations — the company deployed technologies such as "Greyball" and "geofencing" to ensure Uber rides went under the radar of law enforcement agencies.

As per a 2017 report by The Guardian, Greyball uses geolocation data, credit card information, social media accounts, and other data points to identify individuals whom the company suspected of working for government and law enforcement agencies. Essentially, the passenger in question would see icons of cabs on the mobile app, but no one would accept their request.

This was just one of the several means deployed by Uber to circumvent law enforcement, The Indian Express report said.

In fact, the report said, Uber was proud of its many controversies in India. In an email in August 2014, Uber’s then Asia head, Allen Penn, said to the company's India team, "We’ve definitely made a splash in our first year in India… We will likely have both local and national issues in almost every city in India… That’s life running a business at Uber."

Shortly afterwards, a 25-year-old woman accused an Uber driver of rape, sending the company into a tail-spin as it scrambled to contain the damage. It was not above using gaslighting techniques, as per the report.

In the storm that followed the accusation, the Delhi government banned the app from the city, but, as The Indian Express notes, company executives put the blame on the "flawed licensing systems in India" for not red-flagging the criminal record of the accused driver.

In a statement issued on its website, Uber conceded that its several missteps resulted in an "enormous amount of public scrutiny, a number of high-profile lawsuits, multiple government investigations, and the termination of several senior executives", including CEO Travis Kalanick.

"It’s also exactly why Uber hired a new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, who was tasked with transforming every aspect of how Uber operates," the statement added.

To its credit, Uber does not deny or obfuscate in light of the ICIJ's reportage.

"We have not and will not make excuses for past behaviour that is clearly not in line with our present values. Instead, we ask the public to judge us by what we’ve done over the last five years and what we will do in the years to come," the company said in the statement.

CNBC-TV18 reached out to Uber for comment on this. A response is awaited at the time of this writing.