Uber completes 10 years in India — a look at the ride-hailing giant's journey

Uber was founded in 2009 in San Francisco and became the most valuable startup in the world in July 2015 after being valued at $51 billion post its funding rounds. The company has seen its fair share of ups and downs but has still managed to hold its ground through it all.

Aug 29, 2023 6:02:38 PM IST

Ride-hailing service Uber completed its 10 years in India on Tuesday. The company started its services in Bengaluru in 2013 and has since expanded its presence to 125 cities across the country.

Over the last 10 years, Uber says that its 3 million drivers have earned over Rs 50,000 crore through the platform. The company also adds that the drivers have covered over 33 billion kilometres.
Speaking of the milestone, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Uber has become a part of India’s social fabric and we are proud and privileged to have been able to make a difference by enabling access and movement to riders while enabling livelihood to millions of drivers over the last decade.”
According to a survey by Statista, Uber currently holds the largest market share in the business with 72 percent, followed by Ola at 69 percent.
Uber was founded in 2009 in San Francisco and became the most valuable startup in the world in July 2015 after being valued at $51 billion following its funding rounds. The company has seen its fair share of ups and downs but has managed to weather the storm.
A survey from Uber India shows that 72 percent of its riders have re-evaluated the purchase of a personal vehicle because of the service and 90 percent believe that it has “revolutionised” the way they travel.
Also Read: Uber forecasts quarterly operating profit above estimates on ride-hailing demand
