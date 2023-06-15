Twitter sued by music firms over violating copyrights at up to $150,000 a work

Music publishers have accused Twitter in $250M lawsuit of copyright infringement.

The National Music Publishers’ Association sued Twitter Inc. Wednesday, alleging it violates the copyright of songwriters by using their music on its platform without permission.

Live Tv

Loading...

Twitter is one of the only major social media platforms that doesn’t pay music rights to holders for licenses to their work. YouTube, Facebook, Snap and TikTok all have agreements that collectively pay the music industry billions of dollars a year.