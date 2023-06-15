CNBC TV18
Twitter sued by music firms over violating copyrights at up to $150,000 a work

Jun 15, 2023

Music publishers have accused Twitter in $250M lawsuit of copyright infringement.

The National Music Publishers’ Association sued Twitter Inc. Wednesday, alleging it violates the copyright of songwriters by using their music on its platform without permission.

Twitter is one of the only major social media platforms that doesn’t pay music rights to holders for licenses to their work. YouTube, Facebook, Snap and TikTok all have agreements that collectively pay the music industry billions of dollars a year.
The NMPA — the leading advocate for songwriters in the US, which counts many of the largest music companies among its members — is seeking a court declaration that Twitter willfully infringed the musical work for approximately 1700 songs. The organization filed the complaint in federal court in Nashville on behalf of 17 music publishers, including Sony Music and Universal Music Publishing Group.
