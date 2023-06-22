Twitter resumes paying Google Cloud after CEO steps in

The social media platform's new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, played a key role in repairing the strained relationship between Twitter and Google, which had been affected by Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter.

Twitter has resumed paying Alphabet's Google Cloud again for its services, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

Earlier this month, a report from Platformer revealed that Twitter had refused to pay its bills to Google Cloud as their contract was up for renewal.

However, with Yaccarino's intervention, the payment issue has been resolved, and Twitter has resumed its partnership with Google Cloud.