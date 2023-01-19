Twitter offers new annual subscription plan with verified badge at discounted price

Earlier, the blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, film celebrities, journalists and other public figures. But soon after Musk's takeover, the subscription option was open to anyone.

Twitter Inc said that it is offering an annual plan for its subscription service called Twitter Blue that also includes its sought-after "verified" badge. The annual price would cost $84, instead of a monthly subscription price of $8 on the web and $11 on Apple devices.

As of now, the discount would be available in countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Earlier, the blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, film celebrities, journalists and other public figures. But soon after Musk's takeover, the subscription option was open to anyone with the sole intention to help the micro-blogging platform grow its revenue as Twitter fights to retain advertisers.

Musk announced in December last year that Twitter's Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and that the social media platform will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.

Since Musk's takeover of Twitter for $44 billion last year, he has brought several changes to the company. Musk, in December said that users will be able to swipe to the side to navigate between recommended and followed tweets, trends, topics, etc, from January which is currently being done by tapping the star icon on the upper right corner of the home screen.

Musk further said that users may use Twitter's bookmark feature using the share button on a tweet. He added that the obscure UI will also be fixed in January.

-With inputs from Reuters