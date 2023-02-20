Twitter fires more employees from sales and marketing team: Report

Since the $44 billion buyout, Twitter has laid off 200-plus staff in India and around 3,500 employees globally. Recently Twitter shut down its offices in Mumbai and New Delhi and told the staff to work from home, keeping only Bengaluru office open as the southern office mostly houses engineers.

Twitter on Friday laid off employees from its sales and marketing team in a fresh round of job cuts. The microblogging platform which has around 800 employees in its sales and marketing team has however not announced the number of job cuts, according to a report by The Information.

Recently, Twitter shut down its offices in Mumbai and New Delhi and told the staff to work from home, keeping only Bengaluru office open as the southern office mostly houses engineers.

This comes as the social media giant’s India team have only three employees left which include the country lead and two others covering the north and east, and south and west regions, the people cited above said, adding that all of them continue to work from home.

The move to shut down two of the three physical offices in India is a continuation or extended version of the mass layoffs that happened at Twitter India in late 2022 as part of which 90 percent of the company's roughly 200-plus staff in India was let go, and globally, the company has laid off around 3,500 employees as the new boss Elon Musk looked to cut costs.

Elon Musk took over the platform in October 2022 in a $44 billion deal and rolled out multiple product and organisational changes including Twitter-verified Blue check-mark as a paid service. Within weeks of joining, he also sacked half of the staff of the 7,500-strong workforce.

Globally, since the $44 billion buyout, Twitter has failed to pay millions of dollars in rent for its San Francisco headquarters and London offices, been sued by multiple contractors over unpaid services, and auctioned off everything from bird statues to espresso machines to raise money.

In November 2022, Musk said that Twitter was facing "a massive drop in revenue" as advertisers dropped out. The social media platform’s revenue for the fourth quarter fell about 35 percent to $1.025 billion, a top ad executive revealed at a staff meeting, according to the Information.