Jack Dorsey says India threatened Twitter office closures during farmers’ protests, govt calls it outright lie

Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter and former CEO, has claimed that the Indian government made many requests to block accounts critical of the government at the time of farmers’ protest in the country. India has called in an "outright lie."

India has strongly refuted the recent claims made by Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey regarding the Indian government's alleged requests to block accounts critical of the government during the farmers' protest that took place in November 2020.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, took to Twitter to dismiss Dorsey's statements as "outright lies" and suggested that they were an attempt to deflect attention from Twitter's questionable actions during that period.

The IT minister’s remark came after Dorsey, who stepped down from Twitter's board last year, in an interview with YouTube channel Breaking Points on June 12 said, “India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests , around particular journalists which were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as ‘we will shut Twitter down in India’… ‘we would raid the homes of your employees', which they did; ‘we will shut down your offices if you don't follow suit’. And this is India, a democratic country.”

To this, Chandrasekhar has reacted saying Twitter under Dorsey and his team was in repeated and continuous violations of the Indian law. It was in non-compliance with law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when it finally complied, the minister said.

Chandrasekhar also pointed out that no one went to jail nor was Twitter "shutdown". He alleged that Dorsey’s Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law and it behaved as if the laws of India did not apply to it.

The minister said that during the protests in January 2021, there was a lot of misinformation and even reports of genocide that were definitely fake and therefore the government was obligated to remove misinformation from the platform because it had the potential to further inflame the situation.

“Such was the level of partisan behaviour on Twitter under Jack's regime that they had a problem removing misinformation from the platform in India, when they did it themselves when similar events took place in the USA. To set the record straight, no one was raided or sent to jail. Our focus was only on ensuring the compliance of Indian laws,” he said.

Chandrasekhar reiterated the Indian government's concerns about Twitter's conduct during the farmers' protest, citing evidence of the platform's arbitrary and discriminatory behavior. He said that Twitter, under Jack Dorsey's leadership, violated Indian law and showcased partisan tendencies by selectively "deamplifying" and deplatforming certain individuals in violation of constitutional articles.

Chandrasekhar further criticised Twitter for its role in propagating misinformation and assisting in its weaponisation.

He asserted that the government’s policies remain clear for all intermediaries operating in India and compliance with laws is a must to ensure the Internet is safe, trusted and accountable .

It may also be noted that in May 2021, Twitter had tagged BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's tweet about an alleged toolkit by Congress as "manipulated media."

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court in April 2023 reserved orders on a petition by Twitter challenging ten blocking orders issued by the central government directing it to take down 39 URLs between February 2021 and February 2022.