Jack Dorsey says India threatened Twitter office closures during farmers’ protests, govt calls it outright lie

Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter and former CEO, has claimed that the Indian government made many requests to block accounts critical of the government at the time of farmers’ protest in the country. India has called in an "outright lie."

India has strongly refuted the recent claims made by Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey regarding the Indian government's alleged requests to block accounts critical of the government during the farmers' protest that took place in November 2020.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, took to Twitter to dismiss Dorsey's statements as "outright lies" and suggested that they were an attempt to deflect attention from Twitter's questionable actions during that period.