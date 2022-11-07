Twitter employees laid off ‘by mistake’ being asked to return

By Kanishka Sarkar

Elon Musk-led Twitter is reversing the several layoffs it did last week, calling them "errors."

Twitter has asked dozens of employees that were laid off after Elon Musk took office to return. This is just days after nearly half of the company’s workforce across countries were asked to go, as per multiple media reports.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, a few of those who are being asked to return were “laid off by mistake” while others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features the new boss Elon Musk envisions.

Earlier on Friday, Twitter cut 3,700 jobs informing employees via email in order to cut costs following Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, which closed in late October. However, many staffers found out about losing their jobs after their access to company-wide systems, like email and Slack was suddenly suspended, according to the report.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” Musk tweeted on Friday. Even as the exact number of staff axed is still not known, as of 2021 financial reports, the firm had a 7,500-strong workforce before the layoffs.

Tweets by the social media company staff indicate that teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those fired as well as some product and engineering teams.

Meanwhile, people in the know told CNBC-TV18 that Twitter had more than 200 employees in India, and a large majority has been laid off across all functions. While Musk has tweeted that he has offered a three-month severance package, employees in India have been offered a two-month deal.

Separately, Elon Musk said on Sunday tweeting that Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a "parody" account will be permanently suspended without a warning.

In a separate tweet, he said the firm has previously issued a warning before the suspension, but as Twitter is rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning as well as "no exceptions."

"This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue," Musk said, adding any name change at all will cause a temporary loss of the verified checkmark.