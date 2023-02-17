Twitter shuts Delhi and Mumbai offices, only three employees left in India team

Twitter has shut down its Mumbai and New Delhi offices with only three employees remaining in the social media giant’s India team, sources say

Twitter has shut down its Mumbai and New Delhi offices with only three employees remaining in the social media giant’s India team, sources told CNBC-TV18 on February 17.

The three people in Twitter’s India team include the country lead and two others covering the north and east, and south and west regions, the people cited above said, adding that all of them continue to work from home.

Twitter's Bengaluru office, meanwhile, is a shared space that staffs engineers who mostly report directly to the US office and are not part of the India team.

The move to shut down two of the three physical offices in India is a continuation or extended version of the mass layoffs that happened at Twitter India in late 2022 as part of which 90 percent of the company's roughly 200-plus staff in India was let go as the new boss Elon Musk looked to cut costs.

Billionaire Musk took over Twitter in October in a $44 billion deal and rolled out multiple product and organisational changes including Twitter-verified Blue check-mark as a paid service. Within weeks of joining, he also sacked half of the staff of the 7,500-strong workforce.

Globally, since the $44 billion buyout, Twitter has failed to pay millions of dollars in rent for its San Francisco headquarters and London offices, been sued by multiple contractors over unpaid services, and auctioned off everything from bird statues to espresso machines to raise money.

In November 2022, Musk said that Twitter was facing "a massive drop in revenue" as advertisers dropped out. The social media platform’s revenue for the fourth quarter fell about 35 percent to $1.025 billion, a top ad executive revealed at a staff meeting, according to the Information.